Superstar Called 'Realistic Option' to Fill Mets Infield Void
The New York Mets have been linked to former Houston Astros slugger Alex Bregman for much of this offseason.
Despite having the worst offensive season of his career in 2024 (in terms of his .768 OPS, which pales in comparison to his .849 career OPS), Bregman still did hit 26 home runs in 145 games last season and would appear to be a solid fit for New York.
However, A December 16 article from MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand asserted that while the Mets did have interest in signing Bregman last month, their priority remained re-signing slugger Pete Alonso, which was preventing them from making a major push at acquiring the former Astros infielder.
But New York's Pete Alonso pursuit has now gone south, as the two sides couldn't come to terms on the amount of money Alonso should receive.
This is why the Mets' could renew their pursuit of Alex Bregman, which Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter alluded to in a January 17 article that listed '1 Realistic Option to Plug Each MLB Team's Biggest Roster Hole'.
"With reports that the Mets are pivoting away from re-signing Pete Alonso following the addition of Jesse Winker, the question remains who will play first base in 2025," Reuter wrote after listing the Mets' biggest hole as First Base/Third Base.
"The club could shift Mark Vientos across the diamond, which would open up the potential for an addition at third base, with Bregman representing the top remaining bat on the market aside from Alonso."
It remains to be seen whether the Mets will indeed make another push at signing Bregman. But it seems like they need another slugger in the middle of their lineup to pair with Juan Soto, and Bregman could be the ideal solution.