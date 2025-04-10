Inside The Mets

Insider gives blunt stance on Pete Alonso's Mets opt-out decision

MLB insider Jon Heyman didn't mince words when discussing New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso's looming player opt out.

Grant Young

Apr 2, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
One of the New York Mets' most important moves in what was a pivotal offseason for the franchise was re-signing slugger Pate Alonso to a two-year, $54 million contract.

Not only is Alonso beloved among the Mets fanbase, but he's one of baseball's best power-hitting right handers. And his .333 average, 1.118 OPS, 3 home runs, and 15 RBIs in the season as of April 10 suggest that Alonso could be poised for a career-best 2025 campaign.

Alonso's two-year deal includes a player opt-out option after the first season. And during an April 9 live show with Bleacher Report, MLB insider Jon Heyman made it clear that Alonso's looming decision isn't much of a decision at all.

"Pete Alonso, $30 million this year, $24 million next year, he's gonna opt out," Heyman said. "I mean, as long as he's upright — I wouldn't even say as long as he's healthy — as long as he's upright and able to play next year, he'll be opting out."

Heyman later added, "I think Alonso, a lot of people were on him for not doing that 7-year, $158 million deal that was offered a couple of years ago... but he's going to end up doing better than that. He's off to a big start."

Heyman is right in saying that Alonso has received a lot of criticism for turning down the reported 7-year, $158 million offer that the Mets front office sent his way in the past.

However, if Alonso keeps his current form going, he could get the last laugh this offseason.

