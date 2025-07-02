Mets could land Red Sox star Alex Bregman with this trade proposal, per expert
Boston Red Sox star Alex Bregman has asserted himself as one of baseball's premier third basemen ever since he entered the league in 2016. While he has been sidelined for the past six or so weeks with a quad strain, the fact that he was hitting .299 with a .839 OPS before that point proves that Bregman is still in his prime.
New York Mets third basemen have been underwhelming to this point in the 2025 season. Therefore, if the Mets' front office wants to make a major splash at the trade deadline, adding a player like Bregman (who could become available, given that Boston looks increasingly likely to become sellers before the July 31 trade deadline) would be a huge boost.
And in a July 2 article, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer listed New York as one of Bregman's top potential suitors, and also included a hypothetical trade proposal the Mets could use to secure him.
"Trade Proposal: New York Mets get 3B Alex Bregman; Boston Red Sox get DH Starling Marte, RHP Nolan McLean (Mets No. 3)," Rymer wrote.
Read more: These 3 second basemen are potential Mets trade targets, per insider
"A trade for Bregman would fit the bill and would obviously turn one of the Mets' biggest weaknesses into a significant strength. And for this club more than most, money doesn't figure to be an object," he added.
"With $10.4 million still coming to him, Marte would be in this deal partly to balance out the financials. But for Boston, the real point of taking him on would be as a means to effectively buy McLean from the Mets.
"Whether the Mets would do such a deal is far from certain, but McLean is the kind of guy the Red Sox should want if they're going to offload Bregman. His slider alone is worth the price of admission, and he's used it to compile a 2.25 ERA in the high minors this season," Rymer concluded.
While it's unclear whether the Red Sox would want a veteran past his prime like Marte (especially in return for Bregman), their getting a player like McLean, who is arguably the Mets' hottest prospect right now, makes this potential trade proposal realistic.