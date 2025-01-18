Insider 'Not Convinced' Mets Want to Re-Sign Pete Alonso
Talks between the New York Mets and free agent first baseman Pete Alonso have seemed to sour recently, and his time playing in Flushing, Queens, may be over.
After SNY's Andy Martino reported on Thursday that New York may be pivoting to other options at first base for the 2025 season, along with more reports swirling that the 30-year-old slugger turned down the Mets' latest counteroffer, it's looking likely that the Mets may have someone else playing first base when Opening Day arrives.
This latest report by another baseball insider believes the Amazins' may not want Alonso back after all, with negotiations between the two sides going nowhere.
Speaking on the Foul Territory podcast, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic said that he's "not convinced" the Mets want to bring back Alonso after the latest contract offer they gave to the slugger.
"I'm not convinced the Mets want Pete," Rosenthal said bluntly. "The reason I say that is because of their offer, three years $68 to $70 million as Joel Sherman first reported for the New York Post, that's not an offer he was going to take and [the Mets] know that."
Alonso's first free agency stint has not gone as he envisioned, as the first baseman has drawn little interest from teams across the league and ballclubs across the league have already begun to fill their voids at first base. His slow market also comes after he turned down a seven-year, $158 million contract extension with the Mets during the 2023 season, which has backfired for him after having a down offensive season in 2024.
The Polar Bear tallied a career-worst .788 OPS last season and aside from the COVID-shortened 2020 season, his 34 home runs and 88 RBI are also career-lows in a full regular season.
The Mets have made it clear that despite Alonso's offensive prowess since making his major league debut in 2019, they have other options at first base (such as Mark Vientos) and may end up going in that direction after this latest report from Rosenthal.