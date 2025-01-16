Mets Re-Sign Jesse Winker, Pete Alonso Unlikely to Return; What's Plan B at 1B?
New York Mets fans received initial good news on Thursday before getting hit with bad news almost immediately.
The good news? The Mets have re-signed outfielder/DH Jesse Winker to a one-year, $7.5 million deal that has the chance to reach $9 million with incentives.
SNY's Andy Martino first reported the agreement and The New York Post's Joel Sherman had the contract figures.
Now the bad news. With the move to bring back Winker, the Mets are now pivoting under the expectation that franchise cornerstone first baseman Pete Alonso will sign with another team, per Martino.
Winker was a solid trade deadline acquisition for the Mets last summer and had a 1.167 OPS in the playoffs. The 31-year-old left-handed bat will provide outfield depth and a platoon option at DH with Starling Marte.
The Mets also now have more flexibility to move Marte, and pay down a portion of his salary, in a trade for relief pitching, which is something they were exploring in December, as Mets On SI first reported.
New York remains in on the free agent market for relievers and could nab one of the bigger names available in lefty closer Tanner Scott, who they have met with recently. They have interest in lefty Tim Hill as well.
But what will the Mets do at first base?
According to a source, the Mets are open to moving Mark Vientos to first base, which is seen as the most realistic Plan B if Alonso ultimately does not return.
For years, rival talent evaluators have been projecting Vientos to wind up at first base and he could very well become the Mets' primary option should Alonso indeed walk.
Vientos was a negative defender at third base last season, but was far from a liability at the position and showed vast improvement.
In addition to Vientos moving to first base, the Mets also intend on giving Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio and Luisangel Acuna reps at multiple positions in the infield. This trio would be competing for the starting third base role.
Baty, 25, could get the initial shot at redemption to reclaim the third base job, which he lost to Vientos in May of last season. The Mets are still high on Baty, a 2019 first-round draft pick and former top prospect, despite his offensive struggles at the big-league level.
Mauricio is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered last winter, and the speedy Acuna could be a better fit at second base, third base or eventually in center field. Mauricio and Baty seem to be the two most likely to get reps at first base beyond Vientos.
With Vientos possibly moving to first, the Mets could begin the year with Jared Young as his primary backup. The Mets signed Young, a left-handed hitter, to a one-year major league contract earlier in the offseason.
Even after landing Juan Soto, and bringing back Winker, the Mets appear to be a bat short in their lineup. Alonso would give Soto, Vientos and Francisco Lindor the protection they need in the batting order, but the Polar Bear's return to Queens looks unlikely as of this date.
The Mets and Alonso have been unable to close what is a significant gap in terms of dollars and years in negotiations. Maybe things change, but at the moment it looks like the Mets are moving on.
