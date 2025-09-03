Insider predicts Brandon Sproat's Mets promotion
The New York Mets produced an impressive 12-5 win over the Detroit Tigers on September 2. While it wasn't as dominant as his first three MLB outings, rookie Nolan McLean submitted another extremely solid performance, as he pitched six innings and only gave up two earned runs while also tallying seven strikeouts.
This makes it so McLean's record is 4-0 through these four starts, and he has an ERA of 1.37. He also has 28 strikeouts in 26.1 innings pitched.
Of course, McLean isn't the only Mets rookie pitcher who is making waves with the big league squad right now. Jonah Tong made his debut on August 29 and gave up just one earned run in five innings pitched, which was enough to earn him the first win of his MLB career.
While McLean and Tong are the two young pitchers getting all the shine right now, those who follow the Mets' farm system know that there's a third talented right-handed hurler who is on the cusp of the major leagues: Brandon Sproat.
MLB Insider Assesses When Brandon Sproat Will Receive Mets Promotion
Given the rest of New York's pitching staff's struggles and the success of his two rookie comrades, there's a lot of interest in when (if at all) Sproat will get a chance to shine during this 2025 MLB season.
And SNY MLB insider Andy Martino provided some fascinating insight into this during a September 2 segment on SNY's Baseball Night in New York show.
"I do think there's a good chance that we'll see Sproat still, first of all," Martino said when asked about Sproat's path to be eligible for the postseason, per an X post from SNY. "David Stearns and his organization here have been very aggressive, 'Hey, is the rookie in Triple-A better than the guys they've got? Let's give it a look. Let's see.'
"So I would expect that aggressiveness to continue. There's a little bit more development that had to happen on Sproat and his command over the course of the year. But to answer your question in a nutshell, I think there was a bit of a misconception that [the Mets] had to call him up by September 1. No," Martino added.
"He's not on the 40-man roster, that's okay... As long as he's in the organization, [just] make him an injury replacement for the rest of the year, to make him eligible for the postseason," Martino continued.
"If there's a path for Sproat to come up, I believe that the Mets will promote him as soon as they think he's ready, because that's what they've done with the other two guys."
Therefore, it sounds like Sproat could be pitching at Citi Field in the next few weeks.