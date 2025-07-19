Insider predicts Mets 'splurge' at trade deadline
While the New York Mets have been quiet in terms of trade deadline moves, there's no reason fans should think they'll remain this way, as the vast majority of deals take place in the days and hours before the July 31 trade deadline.
There's little doubt that David Stearns and the rest of New York's front office will trade for a reliever, and perhaps could also add a starter, a center fielder, and a third baseman. However, the question is what caliber of players they'll be trading for.
Will they be content to secure middle-of-the-line guys who represent small upgrades (and therefore not give away top prospects), or will they make a major splash and acquire some of the best available players, despite the prospects it would take?
MLB Insider Anthony DiComo addressed this question with a bold stance, which was included in a July 19 article from MLB.com.
"The Mets haven’t featured a fully loaded bullpen since left-handers A.J. Minter and Danny Young suffered season-ending injuries in late April. They absolutely could stand to add a lockdown lefty, and it couldn’t hurt to tack on some starting pitching, too, after their rotation depth was severely tested during the first half," DiComo wrote.
"Offensively, the Mets have been waiting for a team-wide breakout, which hasn’t quite happened. It may be time for them to splurge on an upgrade at DH or in center field. In any event, the Mets will be buying."
If the Mets do decide to "splurge" on a bat before the deadline, this could mean getting a player like Red Sox speedster Jarren Duran, or even Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna.