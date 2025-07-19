Insider believes New York Mets could deal top prospects at deadline
The size of the splash the New York Mets will make before the July 31 trade deadline likely depends on how much they're willing to give away in terms of their top prospects.
Given that it's expected to be a seller's market, non-contending teams will get a solid return for dealing away some of their top MLB talents. In return, this means that teams like the Mets will need to get comfortable losing pieces for their future to increase their chances of success in the present.
New York Post MLB insiders Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman debated David Stearns' willingness to do this during a July 18 podcast episode.
"David Stearns' history is not wanting to move the better prospects. And yet, I think this is a year where he will," Sherman said. "And I just wonder if the owner, Steve Cohen, will give him a little nudge. And I think the reason is, number one, I think he has a lot of duplication. And I still think there's probably organizations out there that go, 'I like of like Brett Baty, or Mauricio, or maybe even Vientos could play up.'
"At some point, they've got to get out of that jam anyway. Can they use that?" Sherman added. "[The Mets] have five guys who I think will be pretty comfortable in most teams' top 75, 100 prospect list. You can't take them all with you."
Heyman responded to Sherman's comments by saying that he thinks Stearns will still be "protective" of top prospects like Jonah Tong, Jett Williams, Carson Benge, Nolan McLean, or Brandon Sproat, especially in return for a reliever. Sherman retorted by asserting New York will have to concede something if they're going to bolster their roster before the deadline.
It will be fascinating to see what the Mets do over the next 12 days.