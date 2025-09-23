Insider reveals how Mets meltdown impacts Pete Alonso's free agency decision
Much has already been made about the New York Mets' monumental collapse over the past three or so months of the MLB 2025 regular season, which has resulted in them being on the outside looking in of the NL Wild Card race with just six games remaining.
While there has been plenty of speculation about what has gone wrong with the Mets in this brutal stretch, nobody can chalk the team's issues up to Pete Alonso not performing at the plate. Heading into the Mets' pivotal three-game road series against the Chicago Cubs, Alonso is hitting .274 with an .876 OPS, 37 home runs, and 122 RBIs.
Read more: Ex-Mets beloved infielder calls out New York's lack of team chemistry
This would make for the best batting average Alonso has submitted in a single season, his second-highest RBI total, and his best OPS since his rookie 2019 season. And the timing couldn't be better for Alonso, given that he's sure to opt out of the second year of the two-year, $54 million contract he signed with the Mets this past offseason to test the free agency waters once again.
Alonso has made it clear that he's willing to return to New York on a new deal if they're willing to offer him what he thinks he deserves. At least, this was the stance he shared when the Mets looked like certain playoff contenders. But has this sentiment changed amid the Mets' recent losing skid?
Insider Gets Clear About How Mets Woes Affect Pete Alonso in Free Agency
In a September 23 article, The Athletic MLB insiders Tim Britton and Will Sammon answered questions from fans about the Mets. And at one point, Sammon answered whether New York's abysmal second half will impact Alonso wanting to re-sign.
Sammon said that he doesn't think the Mets' losing would have any impact on Alonso's decision, if only because Alonso is likely going to seek the best deal in free agency, regardless of how the team performed in 2025. So if the Mets give Alonso the best offer, it's hard to imagine that potentially missing the playoffs will convince him to seek greener pastures elsewhere.
Sammon also assessed the other side of this question, whether the Mets' season will convince the front office not to pursue Alonso in free agency. He said this is also not likely, given that Alonso hasn't been the problem and that he was definitely worth the $30 million he made in 2025.
In other words, it seems that the Mets' collapse isn't going to impact whether Alonso will be back in Citi Field in 2026. But that also doesn't guarantee he'll be with the team next season.