Insider reveals Mets' potential Pete Alonso replacement
Pete Alonso's free agency saga during the last MLB offseason ultimately ended with him re-signing with the New York Mets on a two-year, $54 million deal. This contract includes a player option after this 2025 season, where he can either opt in for one more year and $24 million with New York or opt out and become an unrestricted free agent once again.
While Alonso did end up staying in New York, there were several times when it seemed likely that he'd end up elsewhere. However, once the other teams in need of first basemen signed other players and the Mets were without anybody at the position, the two sides coming to terms made too much sense.
Alonso is expected to opt out and test free agency, given the great season he has had this year. Therefore, it will be fascinating to see how his free agency negotiations go this time around. One would imagine that he'll get the long-term deal that he was looking for last winter, but didn't receive.
And if he gets that deal with another team, the Mets will have to find their next first baseman.
Insider Asserts Japanese Slugger Could Replace Pete Alonso
In a September 4 article, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman asserted that Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami (who plays for the Yakult Swallows in the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) league) could be the Mets' replacement in case Alonso departs in free agency.
Murakami is expected to be a hot commodity once Yakult posts him this winter, which would make him eligible to sign with a MLB team. He is currently producing a career year, as he has a .315 average with a stellar 1.118 OPS and 20 home runs in just 48 games.
Murakami became a household name during the 2023 World Baseball Classic, as he hit a walk-off double to win Team Japan the semifinal game against Team Mexico and then hit an impressive solo home run off Diamondbacks hurler Merrill Kelly in the championship game against Team USA.
There's no doubt that Mets fans will want their front office to re-sign Alonso, as he has become a fan favorite for the franchise. However, even if the Mets do give him a great deal, the Polar Bear could end up signing elsewhere if that's the best decision for him and his family.
And if that occurs, expect the Mets to pivot and make a play on Murakami.