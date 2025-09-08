Insider reveals Mets' potential Pete Alonso replacement

Munetaka Murakami vs Merrill Kelly, 2nd Inning of the WBC Championship



• Swing Speed: 82.0 mph

• Bat Speed: 92.9 mph

• Exit Velocity: 115.1 mph

• Smash Factor: 1.24

• Attack Angle: 16°

• Launch Angle: 25°

• Distance: 432 ft



Result: No Doubter👀#WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/ZVVorQnJG3