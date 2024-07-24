Insider Reveals New York Mets' Expected Trade Deadline Blueprint
It's evident that the New York Mets need some upgrades ahead of the trade deadline, and they've certainly earned that right amid their remarkable 30-15 turnaround since late-May.
But there are just six days to go until the July 30 deadline date, and SNY's baseball insider Andy Martino revealed that the team's strategy will likely be "modest."
"The most likely strategy for the Mets will be to acquire a reliever or two on deadline day, July 30 without sacrificing significant prospect capital, sources say," Martino wrote.
The insider also reported that the club is "highly likely" to hold on to all of their major league starters, as opposed to using one of their veteran arms to add bullpen help.
The Mets' starting rotation depth took a major hit after promising rookie righty Christian Scott suffered an elbow injury. The team is concerned since the top prospect dealt with a UCL injury last year too, and are anxiously awaiting Scott's MRI results.
President of baseball operations David Stearns already traded for one reliable reliever in Phil Maton, who was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays on July 9 for cash or a player to be named later. Maton has a 1.80 ERA in six appearances (five innings) since joining the Mets.
But there is still more work to be done in the bullpen, and it will be difficult to bring in any of the top high-leverage relief arms on the trade market without giving something up.
The Mets are 52-48, and sit a half game up in the third and final NL Wild Card spot. They're also just a half game behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the second position, and three games back of the NL East rival Atlanta Braves for the top slot.