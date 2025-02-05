Insider Reveals What Jose Iglesias is Seeking in Free Agency
When the New York Mets signed former Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal at the end of January, many assumed this meant that there was no longer any chance Jose Iglesias would be returning to Queens.
There's no way of knowing whether this sentiment is completely true until Iglesias puts pen to paper with some other team. However, it certainly doesn't look likely that he'll be a member of the Mets next season. This will be a tough blow, considering how crucial he was to the team's culture and camaraderie in 2024.
But all good things must come to an end eventually. And during a February 4 episode of Mets Hot Stove, SNY MLB insider Andy Martino explained why the Mets might have decided to move on from Iglesias.
"The Madrigal thing... you could have brought back Jose Iglesias. He's looking for a multi-year deal, it would have been a lot more money," Martino said, per a February 4 X post from SNY.
"So although the payroll is already going to be at levels that Steve Cohen and David Stearns did not want, we're talking $330 million, $340 if they sign Alonso. They're just leaving a little room," he added.
Essentially, Martino is saying that the Mets signed Ryne Stanek and Nick Madrigal instead of pricier alternatives at those two positions (Iglesias, in Madrigal's case) so that there's enough money left over to spend on Alonso if that's the direction they decide to go.
While Iglesias not coming back to Queens next season would be a tough pill for Mets fans to swallow, getting Alonso instead will certainly help matters.