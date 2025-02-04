Brandon Nimmo Makes Assertion About Leaving 'OMG' Mets in The Past
There's no question that the New York Mets' clubhouse atmosphere and identity were a huge factor in their success in the second half of the 2024 regular season and into the playoffs.
Anybody who watched the Mets play could tell that the players genuinely liked each other and that they were having a blast playing alongside one another as the season progressed. And anybody who has played a team sport knows that this camaraderie has a tangible impact on outcomes.
While some may point to Grimace's first pitch as what signaled the Mets' 2024 turnaround, what really seemed to bring the team together was infielder Jose Iglesias' 'OMG' song, which became an anthem within the clubhouse and among New York's fanbase.
But now Iglesias is a free agent, and the Mets' recent signing of Nick Madrigal makes it seem unlikely that he'll return to Queens.
Regardless, every team requires a new identity with every season. And this is exactly what Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo alluded to when speaking with the media on February 4.
"I think you accept that 2024 was its own year with its own magic," Nimmo said, per an X post from SNY. "And we'll never forget it. But 2025 is a new team. It's gonna be... new players, and I think we're going to have to find our own magic and find our own way in 2025.
"But that's fun. That's what makes it fun, is that it's a new year, it's a new journey. And we can get to the same place, but we can do it in a different way," Nimmo continued. "So I think we're looking forward to that, I'm looking forward to having all the guys down here, so we can start that process of getting to know each other and finding that mojo."
It will be fascinating to see what sort of mojo the Mets can cook up for their 2025 campaign.