Insider reveals why Kyle Tucker isn’t a fit for Mets in free agency
While there are plenty of compelling free agents available in this upcoming MLB offseason, most agree that the top hitter available is former Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker.
Tucker is a four-time All-Star who has long since cemented himself as one of baseball's premier left-handed power hitters and was a key part of the Houston Astros' winning the 2022 World Series. Given that he's still just 28 years old, the outfielder is set up to secure a massive deal this winter, with many estimates predicting that he'll secure a 10-year deal likely in the range of $350-$400 million.
Only a select number of MLB teams can realistically pay that sort of price on a single player. The New York Mets are undoubtedly one of those teams. And with Pete Alonso potentially landing with another team this offseason, there's a case to be made that Tucker could be the perfect replacement for him, slotting behind Juan Soto in New York's lineup for years to come.
Insider Explains Why Kyle Tucker Doesn't Make Sense For Mets
However, there is one clear reason why Tucker isn't a great fit for New York, which SNY's Mets insider Andy Martino explained during an October 21 edition of Baseball Night in New York.
"I don't see the fit for the Mets, because they have two corner outfielders already. So I just don't see how they get that bat into the lineup," Martino said when asked whether Tucker fits the Mets of Yankees, per an X post from SNY.
Martino makes a solid point, especially because the two corner outfielders that he alluded to (Brandon Nimmo and Juan Soto) are under contract through at least the 2030 season (and through 2039 in Soto's case).
Given that Soto was one of the worst defensive outfielders in MLB in the 2025 campaign, there have been some grumblings that he might need to be moved to DH in the coming years. There has also been some speculation that New York could try him out at first base in the case that Alonso leaves in free agency, which would presumably open the door for David Stearns to pursue Tucker.
Still, there are clearly teams that would make more sense (such as the Dodgers, the Yankees, and the Cubs, to name a few) for Tucker than the Mets, which means that New York fans shouldn't get their hopes up about King Tuck potentially playing in Queens on Opening Day 2026.