Juan Soto as Mets' Pete Alonso first base replacement take raises eyebrows
There's no question that the New York Mets would need to find somebody to replace Pete Alonso's bat in their starting lineup if he departs for another team in free agency this offseason.
It will be tough to replace an .871 OPS, 38 home runs, and 126 RBIs. Not to mention a guy who has hit 264 home runs since entering the MLB in 2019, while also being integral to the Mets' clubhouse chemistry.
However, several elite hitters are becoming free agents this offseason. And while New York's front office might not be able to find the perfect Alonso offensive replacement, they can find someone relatively close if they use their money wisely.
But what about replacing Alonso at first base? While the Polar Bear isn't known for his defensive prowess (his -8 Fielding Run Value in 2025, which means that he cost the Mets eight runs when compared to the average MLB first baseman, puts him in the 8th percentile, which is abysmal), he has essentially been the only player at the position for New York since 2019.
New York Journalist Suggests Juan Soto Could Replace Pete Alonso at First Base
Pete Alonso wasn't the only Mets slugger who was mediocre in the field last season. Juan Soto had a staggering -13 Fielding Run Value, which was the worst in the league at his position.
While Soto has spent his entire career in the outfield, perhaps a new position could be for the best. And this is exactly what SNY on-air analyst Hannah Rose Keyser suggested during an October 8 Baseball Night in New York segment.
"So David Stearns has talked about wanting to prioritize run prevention, which is not just pitching, but defense... How do you get the defense to be better when all those guys are under contract. The one who isn't is Pete Alonso," Keyser said, per an X post from SNY.
"If you let him walk, you have first open. I would love to see the Mets talk to Juan Soto about transitioning to first base. I know he's only in the second year of his contract... But he is a bad defensive outfielder," she added. "If you move him to first base next year, you are prolonging the time he's not clogging up the DH spot, and you're opening up a corner outfield spot for a better outfielder, and also a good hitter. So you're able to add offense while improving your defense."
Keyser then noted that Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper made this same move a few years ago for the good of his team and became a very good first baseman.
"That would be a great move for Juan Soto; even if 10 years from now, he's DHing, you still get a decade of having that DH spot available for roster flexibility," Keyser concluded.
Keyser made several great points. However, this move would require the Mets to say goodbye to Pete Alonso, which is something the fan base isn't prepared for.