New York Mets standout called 'logical option' to replace Pete Alonso
Perhaps the biggest decision that the New York Mets' front office will need to make this MLB offseason is whether to pursue a deal with star slugger Pete Alonso in free agency.
Of course, the Mets ultimately agreed to a two-year $54 million deal (which includes a player opt-out after the first season) with Alonso back in February 2025 after a rollercoaster winter of negotiations between the two sides. There were several points where it seemed unlikely that the Polar Bear would be back in Queens, but common sense (given the Mets' need for a first baseman and the lack of other teams for Alonso to play for) prevailed, and Pete came back for the 2025 campaign.
Then Alonso produced a stellar 2025 season. As a result, he is sure to opt out of his deal and will likely score the lucrative, long-term deal he sought last offseason. The question is whether the Mets will be among his suitors, and what they might do at first base if he ends up elsewhere.
Mark Vientos Could Be the Mets' First Base Solution If Pete Alonso Leaves
Most imagine that if Alonso does sign with another team, David Stearns and the rest of New York's front office will look to trade or sign someone to replace him.
However, there's also a world where the Mets keep it internal when finding Alonso's potential first base replacement. The Athletic's Tim Britton and Will Sammon suggested as much in an October 21 article by saying that Mets infielder Mark Vientos would be the "logical choice" to take Alonso's spot if he leaves this offseason (given the Mets don't decide to sign somebody else).
While Vientos is a natural third baseman, this actually makes a lot of sense for New York. He hasn't been great defensively at third base, and this would help solve the surplus of infielders that the Mets currently have with Vientos, Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, Jeff McNeil, and Luisangel Acuña.
The downside for this is that Vientos did not produce a good 2025 season at the plate and would be a major downgrade from Alonso in that regard, given his struggles continue in 2026. Then again, the Mets would be able to use the money saved from that to improve their roster somewhere else, potentially by signing someone like Cody Bellinger, Kyle Schwarber, or another elite hitter.
Ultimately, this is all just speculation. But Vientos playing first next season is certainly on the table for New York.