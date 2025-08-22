Insider reveals why Mets missed elite closer at trade deadline
In a July 21 article from ESPN, insiders Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan called the New York Mets a top potential trade fit for then-Minnesota Twins closer Jhoan Duran.
For Duran, the article wrote, "Duran is one of the best relievers in the sport, thanks to his nasty stuff, headlined by a fastball that averages 100.2 mph and a splinker that sits 97.5 mph. He has two more years of team control after this season, so he'd demand a big trade package," and called New York one of his top seven best trade fits.
Ultimately, the Mets didn't land Duran, as he ended up getting traded to their arch-rival Philadelphia Phillies instead in exchange for top prospect catcher Eduardo Tait and right-handed pitcher Mick Abel. New York ultimately secured a trade for then-Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, who has struggled since coming to Queens.
Insider Explains Why Mets Didn't Land Duran
It's clear that the Mets were gauging the entire closer market at the deadline, and surely would have shown interest in Duran at some point. And in an August 21 article from the New York Post, MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed exactly why Duran didn't end up in New York.
Heyman noted that the Mets tried to trade for Duran, but they weren't willing to part ways with any of their top five prospects (Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong, Brandon Sproat, Jett Williams, and Carson Benge) in order to make that happen.
Therefore, Minnesota's front office pivoted to what the Phillies could offer, which focused on Eduardo Tait. And the Mets settled on trading for Helsley instead.
It's too early to say whether the Mets' refusal to trade one of these five prospects in exchange for Duran was a mistake. What's for sure is that Duran hasn't given up an earned run while amassing six saves in seven appearances for the Phillies since getting dealt, while Helsley has a 7.11 ERA in eight appearances since joining the Mets.
Then again, Helsley is sure to turn things around at some point, given that he's still one of baseball's most electrifying relievers. Not to mention that the brightest spot of New York's past month was Nolan McLean shining in his MLB debut against the Seattle Mariners on August 16.
The Mets would not have had the chance to call McLean up if he had been traded for Duran (not to mention their four other top prospects), which may turn this trade not happening into a blessing.