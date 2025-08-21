Red Sox manager compares rookie to Mets' Juan Soto
In addition to the New York Mets and their cross-town rival Yankees, the Boston Red Sox were three of the five "finalists" (along with the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers) in the Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes this past offseason. In fact, Boston reportedly would have the best offer forward in order to lure Soto to Fenway Park.
SNY MLB insider Andy Martino conveyed this with a March 7 X post that read, "Per sources with direct knowledge, it was clear that multiple teams, including Boston, had a willingness to exceed high offer if they knew Soto would agree. Ultimately [Soto] chose Mets in part because of family-friendly vibe that Alex Cohen has established."
In other words, the Red Sox were willing to pay Soto more than the $765 million New York had given him to play there. This makes it clear just how badly Boston's front office wanted the 26-year-old outfielder to play for their team for the rest of his MLB career.
Do Red Sox Have The Next Juan Soto In Star Rookie?
While the Red Sox lost out to the Mets for Soto, it seems that manager Alex Cora thinks they've got something close to the next-best thing in top prospect turned rookie, Roman Anthony.
Cora conveyed as much with a quote he had in an August 21 article from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, where he said that Anthony most reminds him of a young Soto at the plate, without the flashiness. His reasoning for this is that Anthony always puts good at-bats together, doesn't chase, and even when he doesn't get hits, Cora leaves impressed with what Anthony accomplished at the dish.
While Anthony is certainly a bright prospect, it's ridiculous to compare him to Juan Soto at this point in his career. Through 58 games, the 21-year-old Anthony has a .283 average with an .836 OPS and 4 home runs. Impressive numbers for a rookie, no doubt.
However, Juan Soto's rookie campaign shows why this comparison doesn't work (at least not yet). During his 2018 debut season (when he was still just 19 years old), Soto hit .292 with a .923 OPS and 22 home runs, while only playing in 116 of the Washington Nationals' games.
This is not to say that Anthony won't blossom into one of baseball's best hitters, as he does appear to be on that trajectory. But his manager already comparing him to one of MLB's most well-rounded hitters does seem like a bridge too far at this point.