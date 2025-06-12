Mets' Pete Alonso admits 'awful' feeling about Kodai Senga injury
While the New York Mets improved their record to 45-24 after their 5-4 win over the Washington Nationals on June 12, the vibe around the team is a somber one because of what happened to ace pitcher Kodai Senga in the sixth inning of Thursday's game.
With one out in the top half of the inning, Senga got Nationals hitter CJ Abrams to hit a ground ball to Pete Alonso at first base. Alonso fielded the ball and made a relatively high throw to Sengs covering first, which caused Senga to jump to catch the ball. After catching it, he landed awkwardly on first base and appeared to injure his hamstring.
Senga exited the game, and it was announced afterwards that he had suffered a hamstring strain and will therefore be placed on the injured list.
While Alonso is certainly not to blame for what happened to his teammate, it's clear that he feels guilty about the high throw to first base, which he relayed when speaking with the media postgame.
"I still feel awful," Alonso said when a reporter said Senga had told Mets manager Carlos Mendoza he had felt the hamstring injury before Alonso's throw, per SNY. "Because I mean, for me, I'm just trying to make a baseball play, just trying to make a play for my pitcher. I tried to make the best throw I could, and it just sucks. It sucks to be involved in that... You hate to see anyone go down, and it sucks being a part of that.
"Things happen during the season, but I wish it wouldn't have turned out like that," he added.
When asked about his teammates coming over to console him after the play, Alonso said, "I'm appreciative of their support, for sure. But I mean, it still doesn't change the fact of the result of the play. Like yeah, okay, whatever, we got the out, but at what cost?
"It doesn't feel good," he added.
Senga will receive an MRI on Friday, which will provide clarity on his injury's severity.