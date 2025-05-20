Insider sets record straight on 'private-jet provision' in Juan Soto's Mets contract
When New York Mets slugger Juan Soto came to the plate in the third inning of the Mets' May 18 game against the Yankees, ESPN broadcaster Karl Ravech turned heads with a comment he made.
"$765 million dollar contract, 15 years. Plus some family-service clause perks that [include] charter flights to road games. A variety of other things," Ravech said, speaking about what's included in Soto's contract with the Mets.
This prompted a scathing take from Boomer Esiason, who is a former NFL quarterback and current radio sports host, during a May 19 episode of his WFAN Sports Radio show.
“Juan Soto just had a brutal three days,” Esiason said. “He can smile all he wants. He can take his helmet off and acknowledge the boos all he wants on Friday night. At the end of the day, you know, it was a bad weekend for him," Esiason said, per an X post from WFAN Sports Radio.
"So, now he and his family can get on the private jet and go up to Boston. That was interesting that Karl Ravech said that part of it yesterday," he added.
In other words, Esiason took Ravech's commentary to mean that Soto doesn't fly with his Mets teammates, and instead board a plane with his family to the team's road games.
This is inaccurate. And ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan set the record straight in this regard with a May 19 X post.
"To clear up what others have asserted: Juan Soto does not fly separately from his New York Mets teammates on a private jet. He flies on the team plane. There is no private-jet provision in his contract for him or his family," Passas wrote in a post that has amassed over 1 million views in a few hours on Monday.
So while not all may be perfect with Soto's Mets tenure to this point, fans don't need to fear that he's traveling separately from his teammates.