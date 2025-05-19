Juan Soto's 'lack of enthusiasm' for Mets causing front office concern, per expert
New York Mets slugger Juan Soto has been at the center of discussion around the baseball world over the past few days after his Mets team headed to Yankee Stadium for a three-game Subway Series.
Many feel like Soto conducted himself well during the weekend, despite struggling at the plate. He even seemed accepting of the chorus of boos that were sent his way from his former fan base.
However, a May 19 article from Bob Klapisch of NJ Advance Media paints a bleak picture about where Soto's stance on the Mets currently stands.
"[Soto had] agreed to be miked up by ESPN in the second inning but changed his mind minutes before the game. Soto told Mets officials he was tired of answering questions about Yankees captain Aaron Judge and sick of explaining why he chose the Mets," Klapisch wrote.
He later added, "The fact that Soto blew off the network was only the first sign of his darkening state of mind... Just as Soto turned his back on ESPN, he did the same to reporters who were waiting to speak to him in the post-game clubhouse. Soto got dressed and began walking towards the door. He told a Mets official he’d be back to answer questions after seeing family members outside.
"Soto never returned," Klapisch continued.
"These are troubling signs for the Mets’ hierarchy. I’m told they’re concerned about Soto’s lack of enthusiasm for his new team. The only time Soto seemed happy this weekend was while he interacted with Judge, manager Aaron Boone and second baseman Jazz Chisholm during batting practice."
Klapisch doesn't indicate who his sources are regarding this information about the Mets' front office being concerned with Soto's "lack of enthusiasm". Regardless, this article is sure to raise eyebrows among Mets fans for one reason or another.