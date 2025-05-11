Insider provides further context on Mets' Luis Robert interest
It's no secret that the New York Mets' biggest area of need on the position player side of their roster is in center field.
Jose Siri is currently out with a fractured tibia and while Tyrone Taylor has filled in nicely in center, he may be better suited for a part-time role on the club.
That's where an obvious trade candidate could come in, Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox, who will likely be dealt by the July trade deadline.
And as MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reported on Sunday, the Mets are one of the teams that have checked in on Robert. The White Sox have interest in Mets pitching prospect Blade Tidwell as part of a potential return package.
However, another MLB insider, Jon Heyman of The New York Post, provided further context regarding the situation.
"Regarding recent rumors, there’s nothing hot at the moment with the Mets and Luis Robert. They’ve checked on him in the past. CF isn’t a necessity but a potential area of interest down the road," Heyman wrote in an X post.
It makes sense that nothing is serious between the Mets and White Sox as of this date given where we are on the baseball calendar. The trade deadline is not until late-July and deals typically do not begin to fall until around that time.
Robert is off to a slow start to the 2025 season, hitting just .186/.293/.326 with a .619 OPS, five home runs and 16 RBI in his first 37 games. The 27-year-old struggled in 2024 with a .224/.278/.379 with a .657 OPS in 100 games.
That said, Robert brings speed and strong defense and still has a high ceiling with his bat. He is just two years removed from making the All-Star team in 2023, slugging 38 homers, stealing 20 bases and posting a .857 OPS in 145 games for Chicago.
Robert is making $15 million in 2025 and has $20 million club options for 2026 and 2027.