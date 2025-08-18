Insider suggests David Stearns 'kicking himself' over Mets trade deadline mistake
On August 12, SNY MLB insider Andy Martino made a fascinating X post that came in the wake of the New York Mets announcing that pitcher Frankie Montas would be getting moved to the bullpen after struggling as a starter, and that top prospects Brandon Sproat and Nolan McLean are "possibilities" to take Montas' spot in the rotation.
"I would say even more than possibilities. It’s just which one that’s publicly TBA. This was part of Mets calculation in not trading for a starter at deadline, knowing they had guys ready," Martino's X post wrote.
It was really interesting to hear that the Mets' top pitching prospects being on the cusp of getting called up kept David Stearns and the rest of the front office from acquiring another starting arm. And one could argue that this decision has paid off, given how great McLean looked in his MLB debut on August 16.
MLB Insider Assesses Mets' Lack of Trade Deadline Moves
While McLean did do great on Saturday, that was just one start, and there's no way of knowing how he'll fare from here on out. Not to mention that Montas wasn't the only member of the Mets' rotation who was struggling.
This is the basis of comments USA Today MLB Insider Bob Nightengale made in an August 17 article that assessed the trade deadline activity of every big league team.
"You don’t think David Stearns, Mets president of baseball operations, is having sleepless nights kicking himself for not getting a starting pitcher who could at least pitch six innings, or maybe have picked a few different relievers?" Nightengale wrote.
He later added, "They believed that their paper-thin starting rotation would be fine, with reinforcements from the minor leagues – Nolan McLean, Brandon Sproat and Jonah Tong – available to help if things went awry. So they passed up the chance to get any starters and bolstered their bullpen with the acquisitions of Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers and Brooks Raley... They are in trouble."
Nightengale concluded by writing, "Maybe the bullpen will be fine in time, but their pitching is a mess – though McLean pitched 5⅓ scoreless innings in his MLB debut on Saturday," and ultimately regraded the Mets' trade deadline as an 'F'.
Perhaps McLean will be able to keep performing like an ace, and the Mets' other starters will right the ship. But if not, David Stearns' decision not to add another starter at the deadline could age like milk.