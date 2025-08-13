Insider reveals Mets pitching prospects' impact on trade deadline strategy
The New York Mets have several extremely compelling pitching prospects in their organization right now. The three with the most hype are Nolan McLean (Mets' No. 3 overall prospect and No. 37 prospect in all MLB, according to MLB.com), Jonah Tong (Mets' No. 4 overall prospect and No. 44 overall in MLB), and Brandon Sproat (Mets' No. 5 overall prospect).
It's clear that New York's front office is being cautious in deciding when to promote these top prospects, because the last thing anybody wants is for these promising players to make their MLB debuts before they're ready, get roughed up, and have that hinder their development. This is likely why Blake Tidwell (who wasn't as heralded a prospect) got the call instead of the aforementioned three players when New York needed an occasional spot start earlier this season.
Read more: Mets fans' current mood summed up in fitting 5-word message
However, Tidwell is no longer with the organization, the Mets are in the midst of a playoff race, and some of their current pitchers aren't performing — which changes matters.
Mets Top Prospects Impacting Trade Deadline Decisions
On Tuesday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza announced that hurler Frankie Montas would be moved to the bullpen. This is owed to Montas having a 6.38 ERA in eight games (seven starts) since making his Mets debut on June 24.
When asked about who would pitch in Montas' scheduled spot this upcoming Saturday, Mendoza admitted that both McLean and Sproat are strong possibilities to assume his position in the rotation, at least for that August 16 game.
This prompted a fascinating X post from SNY MLB insider Andy Martino, who wrote, "I would say even more than possibilities. It’s just which one that’s publicly TBA. This was part of Mets calculation in not trading for a starter at deadline, knowing they had guys ready".
Martino alluding to the fact that the Mets' front office might have been planning these prospect promotions since before the trade deadline — and that causing them to not acquire a starting pitcher, which many experts and analysts expected they would — is truly fascinating.
It also shows how much confidence New York's brass has in these young, untested starters. While this confidence has got to be applauded, Sproat, McLean, and any other potential call-up just received a lot of pressure that wasn't there a week ago.
It remains to be seen which of these starters will ultimately get the call, and how they'll respond to that pressure to impact the Mets.