Insider suggests Mets should pursue Jacob deGrom reunion at trade deadline
Few pitchers in the New York Mets' franchise history are more beloved than Jacob deGrom. The 36-year-old pitcher spent the first nine seasons of his MLB career in New York, posting an incredible 82-57 record with a 2.52 ERA and 1,607 strikeouts in 209 appearances while there. During that time, he was a four-time All-Star and a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner.
deGrom joined the Texas Rangers before the 2023 season and only managed to make nine total starts during the 2023 and 2024 seasons because of various arm injuries. However, he is back to full health in 2025 and has shown flashes of his former brilliance. He currently holds a 6-2 record with a 2.12 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 13 starts (76.1 innings pitched), re-solidifying himself as one of baseball's elite arms.
However, the Rangers have largely disappointed this season, as they hold a 31-35 record (which is good for second-worst in the AL West) heading into their June 10 game against the Minnesota Twins. If Texas keeps floundering, they could become a seller at the trade deadline.
And in a June 10 article, New York Post MLB insider Joel Sherman suggested that the Mets should at least look into a potential reunion with deGrom during this year's trade deadline in case he is made available.
While Sherman also noted that deGrom returning to Queens is unlikely for several reasons (the Rangers likely won't want to trade him, he has a full no-trade clause and is comfortable in Dallas, and he has a lefty contract with an injury history that might give the Mets pause, to name a few) the prospect of New York's front office potentially pursuing deGrom at the deadline is enough to make fans salivate.
Given how highly deGrom has spoken of his time in Queens, one would imagine he'd be open to a trade back there at this point in his career.