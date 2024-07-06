Insider Suggests Mets Take This Approach at Trade Deadline
The New York Mets have hit a bit of a skid amid their recent hot stretch.
Since May 30, the Mets have gone 20-11 but they're currently on a three-game losing streak and have lost five of their last seven contests since spark plug infielder/latino pop sensation Jose Iglesias performed his new hit song "OMG" in front of fans at Citi Field eight days ago.
The Mets have now fallen back to two games below .500 and are 3.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot in the National League with the Padres, Cardinals and Giants all playing well as of late.
That said, MLB insider Joel Sherman of The New York Post still believes that Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns must buy at the trade deadline, specifically by targeting multiple relievers.
As Sherman noted, the Mets are in a position to both buy and sell due to the fact that they recently recalled top prospect starter Christian Scott from Triple-A Syracuse and Japanese ace Kodai Senga (shoulder, triceps) just began a rehab assignment.
The Mets expect Senga, who has been sidelined since Spring Training, to rejoin the club shortly after the All-Star break, which is in less than two weeks. The return of Scott and Senga could give the Mets some flexibility to possibly sell-off veteran starters on expiring deals such as Luis Severino and/or Jose Quintana.
Closer Edwin Diaz also finished up his 10-game suspension for sticky stuff and is back as the main option in the Mets' bullpen. According to Sherman, the Mets could use a lefty reliever and another arm with closing experience to complement Diaz. A relief pitcher who can close would also provide insurance if Diaz's May struggles reemerge.
The Mets are viewed as a fit for Miami Marlins star lefty closer Tanner Scott, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. However, several serious contenders will be pushing to acquire Scott's services and will likely be more aggressive. New York could look at the next tier of the relief market with names such as veteran southpaw Matt Moore or righty Michael Kopech being a bit more realistic.