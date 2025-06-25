Insider suggests this AL team could be Mets' perfect trade deadline partner
All of a sudden, it feels like the New York Mets have multiple holes they need to fill before the trade deadline if they're to still consider themselves World Series contenders.
This is the byproduct of them going 1-11 in their last 12 games, including brutal stretches against NL East division rivals Atlanta and Philadelphia. While the clearest needs are perhaps the bullpen (specifically a left-handed reliever) and center field, there are several positions the Mets could improve as the July 31 deadline approaches.
And in a June 24 article, New York Post MLB insider Joel Sherman suggested that the Minnesota Twins (who could be sellers at the deadline because of how they've underperformed to this point, shown by their 37-42 record), have several players who could make sense for the Mets to trade for.
The first name Sherman mentioned is center fielder Byron Buxton, who has been fantastic this season. Buxton is hitting .280 with a .905 OPS, 17 home runs, and 13 stolen bases, and is finally staying healthy. He presents the perfect solution for the Mets' center field struggles.
Sherman then mentioned star shortstop Carlos Correa. While he admitted this is highly unlikely, the fact that New York once broke the bank to try and bring Correa to Queens before that went south suggests they'd at least be open to trying.
Also mentioned was Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan and switch-hitting versatility man Willi Castro, who would add a lot of depth to the Mets.
Finally, Sherman spoke about relievers Jhoan Duran and lefty Danny Coulombe, the latter of whom he said was "one arm to definitely watch" for New York.
Both of these hurlers have been solid this season (Duran has a 1.78 ERA and 10 saves, while the southpaw Coulombe has a stellar 0.87 ERA in 20.2 innings pitched) and could be the missing puzzle piece the Mets' bullpen needs.
Regardless of what the Mets' front office decides it needs to trade for, it seems that Minnesota has a perfect answer.