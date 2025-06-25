Mets viewed as top trade destination for Red Sox starter Walker Buehler
Given that the Boston Red Sox have performed below expectations this season (proven by their sub-par 40-41 record), many believe the team could end up being sellers as next month's trade deadline approaches, which was already shown by them trading star infielder Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. And the New York Mets could become beneficiaries of that.
Perhaps Boston's biggest disappointment to this point has been Walker Buehler, who has posted a 5-5 record with a 6.29 ERA in 13 starts since signing a one-year, $21.05 million deal with them this past offseason.
The Mets are well aware of Buehler's ceiling, as he threw 4 innings of shutout ball against them during Game 3 of the 2024 NLCS back when he was with the Dodgers.
And in a June 25 article, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer conveyed that he believes the Mets are Buehler's 5th-most likely landing spot if he does indeed get traded.
"Adding Buehler would jack the Mets' payroll up even higher, but ask Steve Cohen if he cares. He's OK'd $300 million payrolls for each of the last three seasons, signaling a clear willingness to put as much money as possible into the chase for the club's first championship in 38 years," Rymer wrote when assessing why the Mets are a fit for Buehler.
"Otherwise, Buehler seems like the kind of guy pitching coach Jeremy Hefner could help. The two have something in common in that they aren't as keen on four-seamers as they are on sinkers, cutters and sliders."
Rymer also noted why New York doesn't seem like a fit for the Red Sox hurler by adding, "As Senga, Manaea and Megill could all be ready to return before July 31, is starting pitching really that much of a priority for president of baseball operations David Stearns?
"Perhaps not. Or at least, not as much as the bullpen and center field, which Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic say will be the Mets' priorities at the deadline."
Read more: Mets deemed a fit for ex-Yankees All-Star closer
Buehler's trade value is likely low at this point, given his season-long struggles. But perhaps that will entice the Mets to try and acquire him on the cheap.