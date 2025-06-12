Insiders suggest Mets should consider trade for ex-Yankees closer
If the New York Mets are going to be active in the trade market as the July 31 deadline approaches (which all indications are that they will be), it's apparent that their most pressing need is for a left-handed reliever.
This is because southpaw bullpen pieces A.J. Minter and Danny Young both suffered injuries that required season-ending surgery last month. Therefore, the Mets only have one lefty (José Castillo) in their bullpen at the moment. And while Castillo has been fantastic ever since getting traded to New York from the Arizona Diamondbacks, his track record doesn't necessarily suggest that he'll remain reliable.
There doesn't seem to be many elite southpaw relievers available on the trade market right now. But in a June 11 episode ofThe Show: A NY Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman, these two insiders suggested that Boston Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman would make a lot of sense as a Mets trade target.
"I'm gonna throw out a name... Just watching Aroldis Chapman throw 100 miles per hour again last night, at a ballpark... Chapman has given up four of the biggest postseason homers in history. And yet, he has like a 2-something ERA, and the two teams who traded for him don't win the championship without him. I keep looking at him thinking, 'If the Red Sox are not gonna have a good season, could he really help the Mets?'" Joel Sherman said.
"Well, he is a lefty reliever, and he did throw 103 miles an hour. He's having a great year again," Heyman answered. "But yeah."
Chapman currently boasts a 1.59 ERA with 12 saves and 39 strikeouts in 28.1 innings pitched this season. He produced a 2.94 ERA, 453 strikeouts, and 153 saves in 315 appearances (spanning seven seasons) for the New York Yankees in his career.
The Mets could certainly do worse than bringing Chapman on board in the coming weeks.