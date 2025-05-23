Is Brett Baty usurping the Mets' third base job from Mark Vientos?
Entering the 2025 season, the New York Mets appeared to have third base set in stone.
Mark Vientos had enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, hitting 27 home runs in just 111 games while registering a 133 wRC+, and his elite bat far outweighed his defensive shortcomings. Meanwhile, the once highly-regarded Brett Baty faced an uncertain future with the Mets, with a change of scenery looking likely at some points during the offseason before making the Opening Day roster out of Spring Training.
However, a highly encouraging hot streak and strong defensive play from Baty, along with the season-long struggles of Vientos on both sides of the ball, may have flipped the narrative regarding the Mets' third base job.
The Mets' course of action at third base was discussed at length on SNY's latest episode of Baseball Night in New York; Will Sammon of The Athletic, one of the four analysts present, stated his case for Baty to take the starting role.
"I want to see [Baty] at third base almost all the time. He deserves it," Sammon said. "He's getting after it at third base, he's being aggressive toward the ball, he's not letting it bounce to him like he did a couple years ago when he first came up. He was unsure of himself at all times, he's not that way. He's getting that ball.
"That's the third baseman I want to see for the Mets, especially with all these ground-ball pitchers. You need someone who's competent at that spot, and right now Vientos is just not hitting enough to warrant putting him at third base. I prefer him at DH right now."
Sammon emphasized Baty's strong defense at third as the primary reason to give him the job; indeed, the 25-year-old has been an asset with his glove by totaling three Defensive Runs Saved and a positive Fielding Run Value (+1). In sharp contrast, Vientos has been one of the worst fielders in baseball with -7 DRS and -7 Outs Above Average, which ranks in the first percentile via Statcast.
In terms of offense, Baty also has the advantage so far. Although his total numbers are poor (.222/.247/.444, 91 wRC+), that was primarily the result of a brutal start to the year that resulted in a temporary demotion to Triple-A Syracuse. Since his return to the majors on May 7, Baty has hit four home runs with a .583 slugging percentage and 129 wRC+. The young infielder still needs to improve his plate discipline, as he has not drawn a walk since his call-up, but his hot bat and strong defense has greatly helped the currently-slumping Mets.
As for Vientos, he has been disappointing at the plate despite his bat serving as his primary advantage. He's slashing just .232/.299/.375 so far on the season, and has as many home runs as Baty (five) in almost 100 more plate appearances. When combined with his well-below average defense, it's not worth putting Vientos in the field over Baty.
However, the open spot at DH from Jesse Winker's injury benefits Vientos in multiple ways. In addition to allowing both him and Baty to play while having the latter's superior glove at the hot corner, the increased emphasis on hitting can allow Vientos to fully concentrate on his greatest strength as a player.
Time will tell whether Baty can solidify the job or if Vientos can reclaim it; after all, Vientos himself usurped the starting third base role from Baty last year. But if things continue the way they are, the Mets may have to change course on their third base plans yet again.