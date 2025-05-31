Is Pete Crow-Armstrong another name on the list of haunting Mets trades?
Pete Crow-Armstrong is quickly rising to fame and for good reason. Donning the nickname "PCA", Crow-Armstrong is breaking out into superstardom and turning heads.
This begs the question: is giving up on Pete Crow-Armstrong in 2021 one of the worst moves the New York Mets could have made?
The Mets are almost notorious for the amount of terrible trades they have made in their history. From Nolan Ryan to Amos Otis to Lenny Dykstra to even Tom Seaver, the franchise has traded away some of their biggest stars with little to no real return.
History seems to be repeating itself in the case of PCA's departure from the Mets organization. The Mets traded away their first round pick in Crow-Armstrong in 2021 for Javier Báez. Báez played rather well in New York, but what makes this trade so bad is the fact that the shortstop was never signed to a contract after the trade.
PCA was one of the Mets' top prospects when he was traded over to the Cubs, but apparently the upside he has was not yet realized. The Mets missed out on seeing him pan out, all for a player that essentially was a one-year rental in Báez.
In 2025, Crow-Armstrong is one of the most talked about players in all of baseball. With 15 home runs and 16 stolen bases, the center fielder is putting on a show. His stats are undeniable and with a third of the 2025 season under his belt, he is proven to be a fan favorite already.
While his incredible turnout could not exactly have been predicted, his presence in the league haunts the Mets organization and Mets fans alike. Fans have to watch as a former prospect has turned into one of the most popular names in the game; all they can do is mourn another poor decision made by the Mets front office.
Former GM Zack Scott was behind the trade that sent PCA to Chicago and into stardom. He has admitted that this decision has had a poor impact long term, but in the moment with a first-place Mets team, this seemed like a good move at the time.
Scott was wrong, though. The Mets' front office was wrong, and in hindsight, they should have let PCA grow into himself in orange and blue. But there is no turning back the clock and the trade of Pete Crow-Armstrong will go on the books as another missed opportunity for the New York Mets.