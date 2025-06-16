Inside The Mets

Mets swept for the first time this season after ugly loss to Rays

The Mets were swept for the first time this season after being blanked by the Rays on Sunday.

Logan VanDine

Jun 15, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kameron Misner (26) scores a run on Tampa Bay Rays catcher Danny Jansen (19) (not pictured) RBI single during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
For the first time this season, the New York Mets were the victims of a series sweep.

After entering their three-game series against the Tampa Rays on a six-game win streak and holding the best home record in all of baseball, Tampa Bay seemingly dominated the Mets throughout the weekend as they were swept for the first time in 2025, dropping Sunday's game 9-0.

It was undoubtedly New York's worst series of the season, with Friday's opener setting the tone for what was about to come in this matchup. The Mets blew a 5-1 lead in Game 1 of the series, losing 7-5. Saturday's game saw Tylor Megill deliver another bad start for the Amazins' as they dropped the second game of the series, 8-4. Sunday's ugly loss was the capper on a concerning effort from both the Mets' pitching staff and offense.

The Rays have seemed to have the Mets' number over the last several seasons, as New York has dropped six straight games against Tampa Bay dating back to last season and has also gone 2-13 over their last 15 matchups against the AL East squad.

Read More: Mets option Justin Garza and promote Ty Adcock in bullpen shuffle

Manager Carlos Mendoza was blunt when asked about his team's effort when meeting reporters following Sunday's loss.

"You hate to get swept here at home, but you gotta move on, you gotta turn the page," Mendoza said. "We got an off day and we got a stretch here where we're obviously playing the Braves, we're playing the Phillies, we got the Braves again. So again, it's 162 [ games], you're gonna go through stretches, this is going to happen, we've gotta play better. We didn't execute, we didn't play clean baseball and they made us pay."

After their off day on Monday, the Mets enter their most challenging stretch of the season as they embark on a six-game road trip against the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies. Despite the Braves' disappointing season, they have always given the Mets fits, especially at Truist Park. The Phillies are also just 2.5 games behind the Mets for first place in the NL East and their upcoming weekend series could shake up the standings in the ultra-competitive division.

