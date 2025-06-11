Jeff McNeil's walk-off hit lifts Mets to yet another win at home
The New York Mets continued their dominant run at home this season, rallying from behind to defeat the Washington Nationals 5–4 in extra innings at Citi Field on Tuesday night.
The dramatic victory, capped by Jeff McNeil’s walk-off hit, marked yet another resilient performance as the Mets extended their league-best home record to 25-7.
For most of the game, the Mets played from behind, but as has been the case all season at Citi Field, they never looked out of it. Juan Soto and Pete Alonso came through with clutch RBI hits in the eighth inning to tie the game, setting the stage for Jeff McNeil to send the home crowd into a frenzy with his walk-off single in the 10th.
It marked the Mets’ sixth walk-off win of the season, further highlighting their tenacity and home-field magic.
The atmosphere at Citi Field on Tuesday was nothing short of electric. Even for a midweek matchup against a team that isn’t considered a powerhouse, the fans showed up in full force, bringing an energy that reverberated throughout the stadium.
This passionate support continues to be a defining factor in the Mets’ success at home, providing the extra spark the team needs to power through tight games and secure crucial victories. The connection between the Mets and their fans remains strong, turning Citi Field into a challenging environment for any visiting team.
This Mets team has grown closer as the season has progressed. New York starter Griffin Canning, who didn’t have his best stuff on a tough night, credited the team’s unity; he highlighted how they play not just for themselves but for each other, as exemplified when Pete Alonso came up to him after he labored through the first couple of innings.
"After the first or second inning, Pete [Alonso] came by me and said they were going to pick me up. That says it all right there," Canning said.
Canning’s sentiments reflect a core value that has become a defining characteristic of the culture the Mets have built over the past two years. This sense of unity and selflessness has fueled their success at home this season, where the team’s resilience and collective spirit have turned Citi Field into a fortress.
The unwavering support among players, combined with the energy from passionate home fans, has helped the Mets overcome challenges and secure a league-best record on their turf. It’s this blend of team chemistry and home-field advantage that continues to drive their dominant performances.