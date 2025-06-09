Mets' Jeff McNeil is finding the best version of himself lately
Coors Field is widely known as a hitter's ballpark, and its reputation certainly played in favor of Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets during their three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies.
The Mets launched nine home runs over the final two games of the series, three of them coming off the bat of McNeil. While he may not be the most feared slugger in the lineup, McNeil's recent power surge has unlocked a new dimension to his game, strengthening an already potent and well-rounded Mets offense.
"There's a lot of different versions of Jeff, but this version is the one we're looking for and that's the one he wants to be," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said after Sunday's game.
Despite limited playing time at points this season, it is hard to bench McNeil right now. The 33-year-old currently holds a 12-game on base streak, hitting .302 with four home runs, seven RBI, and a slugging percentage well over .600 during this stretch. With as much depth as the Mets currently have, and the challenge of giving everyday reps to every position player, McNeil is making a strong case to solidify himself as an everyday player moving forward.
McNeil's versatility allows him to play multiple positions across the infield and outfield at an efficient level. With only three errors committed in 2025, his glove has been incredibly reliable for a defense that has seen frequent alignment changes throughout the season. Utility players often aren't fully appreciated for their plug-and-play value until it is put to use, but McNeil's ability to play all over the field creates lineup flexibility that gives the Mets more options.
Still, McNeil is far more than just a utility piece. The 2022 All-Star and NL batting champion has a knack for keeping the lineup moving. His elite 8.4% strikeout rate and 14.3% walk rate speak volumes about his ability to maintain momentum without grinding it to a halt. Whether it's advancing the runners with a productive out or drawing a walk to extend an inning, McNeil is getting on base by any means to contribute.
Sure, Colorado has been the worst team in the league in 2025, and Coors Field certainly played a role in his dominance this weekend. That said, McNeil capitalized on the opportunity in front of him, facing the team on the schedule and making the most of his playing time. That's all any player can do at the end of the day: make the most of the chances they're given.
If McNeil can sustain his recent production, not only will the Mets increase their chances of extending their lead in the NL East, they'll also add another dual threat of power and high average to an already potent Mets lineup that's clicking right now.