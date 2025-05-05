Inside The Mets

Jesse Winker likely heading towards an IL stint for Mets

The Mets expect Jesse Winker to land on the injured list after leaving Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader with an oblique injury.

Logan VanDine

Apr 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Jesse Winker (3) scores on an RBI single hit by second baseman Luisangel Acuña (2) during the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
After exiting Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals with an apparent injury, the New York Mets may be without Jesse Winker for the foreseeable future.

Speaking with reporters after the Mets' Game 2 loss to the Cardinals, manager Carlos Mendoza revealed that Winker will head back to New York for more imaging on his oblique and said "it looks like an IL situation" for the outfielder.

The 31-year-old started Sunday's opener in left field, making it the first time this season that Winker started a game in the outfield for the Mets. Winker's injury occurred during the bottom of the third inning when he attempted to throw home on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Nolan Gorman, which ultimately turned into a double play due to a base-running miscue by Nolan Arenado.

Winker re-signed with the Mets on a one-year, $8 million deal during the offseason after the Washington Nationals traded the outfielder to the Amazins' during last season's trade deadline. Winker also spoke with reporters after Sunday's doubleheader and revealed when he first felt something was wrong after exiting at the end of the third inning during Game 1.

"I felt it pretty much right when I threw the ball," Winker said. "I'm gonna get more tests done and we're gonna wait until that's all settled to determine what's going on here."

In 24 games for the Mets thus far in 2025, Winker is slashing .239/.321/.418 with one home run and 10 RBI.

With the Mets anticipating the loss of their primary designated hitter for quite some time, the bulk of the DH reps may be going to Starling Marte, who has shared a part-time role with Winker in that position. Another option for the Mets is Juan Soto, who started as the DH in Game 2 for New York against the Redbirds; the Mets may also be inclined to recall Brett Baty from Triple-A due to the infielder providing more versatility.

Logan VanDine
LOGAN VANDINE

