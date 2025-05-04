Mets' Jesse Winker leaves first game of doubleheader due to injury
Jesse Winker made his first outfield start of the season for the New York Mets in Game 1 of Sunday’s road doubleheader, but it did not last long.
When the Mets took the field in the bottom of the fourth inning, Winker was replaced in the lineup by third baseman Mark Vientos. Jeff McNeil, who started the game at second base, moved to left field, while Luisangel Acuña shifted from third to second.
About 20 minutes later, the Mets announced that Winker had been pulled from the game due to right side discomfort.
It is currently unclear what caused the injury, but his last notable action came in the third inning, when he made a throw home from left field on a sacrifice fly by Nolan Gorman. Offensively, he worked a walk and drove in a run with a sac fly of his own.
Winker, 31, had played just two innings in left field this season prior to Sunday’s game, entering as a defensive replacement both times. He had made each of his previous 18 starts as the team’s designated hitter.
The veteran lefty slugger is slashing .239/.321/.418 with one home run and 10 RBIs through his first 24 games of the 2025 campaign. He re-signed with the Mets on a one-year, $8 million deal in January after contributing to last year’s second-half postseason run as a trade-deadline pickup.
If Winker’s injury forces him to miss time, the Mets may not need to call up an outfielder, as they already have five others on the active roster. However, a left-handed bat to platoon with right-handed Starling Marte at designated hitter could be a fit.
A couple of players in Triple-A who fit that profile include first baseman Jon Singleton (.965 OPS over 80 at-bats with Syracuse) and versatile infielder Brett Baty, who was recently optioned to get consistent playing time following McNeil’s return.