José Azócar lands with NL East club after Mets DFA
After electing free agency following his DFA from the New York Mets, outfielder José Azócar has found a new home with the Atlanta Braves.
Azócar was designated for assignment alongside Génesis Cabrera when the club brought up Jared Young and Brandon Waddell earlier this week. Both cleared waivers and were outrighted to Triple-A, but decided to test free agency. Cabrera landed with the Chicago Cubs, while Azócar is joining Atlanta, the team announced.
The move comes after Braves' center fielder Stuart Fairchild dislocated his pinky finger and was placed on the 10-day IL. Azócar started just five games in his Mets career, two of which were in center field. Across his four-year MLB career, the 29-year-old split his time just about evenly at each outfield position, appearing in 78 games at both left and right field, and 66 in center.
New York signed Azócar in September 2024 after his release from the San Diego Padres; in three seasons with the Padres, he played in 214 games and never batted above .260. In his small sample size with the Mets, Azócar hit .278 with an RBI and a stolen base, but was unable to carve out any playing time in the team's crowded outfield, even after the injury to center fielder Jose Siri. The night before being DFA'd, Azócar made his first appearance in a game since May 14 when he was used as a pinch-runner.
Azócar will look to provide speed and defensive versatility to a below .500 Braves squad. Atlanta sits in third in the NL East, 7.5 games behind New York; both teams are chasing the 36-20 first-place Philadelphia Phillies.