Recently DFA’d New York Mets outfielder elects free agency
Despite going unclaimed on waivers, outfielder José Azócar is not returning to the New York Mets — at least not immediately.
Azócar, 29, was one of two players designated for assignment by New York over the weekend. Following Friday night’s 13-inning game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Mets recalled versatile bat Jared Young from Triple-A to step into the lineup, with Brandon Nimmo and Mark Vientos dealing with minor injuries.
They also brought up left-handed pitcher Brandon Waddell to make up for the lack of available bullpen arms, which bumped Azócar and Génesis Cabrera off the roster.
According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Azócar elected free agency after he was outrighted by the Mets on Wednesday. He was previously outrighted to Triple-A after being left off the Opening Day roster in late March. Players with multiple career outrights have the option to test the open market instead of accepting a minor league assignment.
Cabrera, 28, took the same route and signed a new contract with the Chicago Cubs just hours after making his decision. For Azócar, however, the process has not moved as quickly.
Azócar may have to settle for a minor league deal but could target a team with less outfield depth. In New York, he had a limited path to playing time behind Brandon Nimmo, Tyrone Taylor, Juan Soto, and fourth outfielder Starling Marte.
The Mets had carried him on the 26-man roster since April 17, when he replaced an injured José Siri. In 12 games (five starts), Azócar batted .278 (5-for-18) with an RBI and a stolen base. He made an appearance as a pinch-runner the night before being waived — the first time he had played in any capacity since May 14.
Before his stint with New York, Azócar spent parts of three seasons with the San Diego Padres. He hit .243/.287/.322 with a couple of home runs and 18 stolen bases in 214 games with the team prior to being claimed off waivers by the Mets last September.
If Azócar ultimately signs elsewhere, the Mets still have veteran outfielder Rafael Ortega and No. 10 prospect Drew Gilbert waiting in Syracuse if needed. Siri is also progressing “a lot quicker" than expected as he works his way back from a fractured tibia. He is back to performing baseball activities and is scheduled to face Sean Manaea in a live batting practice session on Thursday.