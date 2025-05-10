New York Mets manager provides encouraging update on Jose Siri
The New York Mets have been without Jose Siri for the last few weeks after the key outfielder suffered a fractured left tibia. The serious injury has forced the club to fill in for Siri for what is expected to be a long stint on the injured list.
But according to manager Carlos Mendoza, Siri has been "progressing a lot quicker" than anticipated and is currently running, hitting in the cages, and playing catch.
It was originally reported that Siri would miss 8-10 weeks with the injury, but Saturday's update indicates it could be sooner than expected. Mendoza did add that it's "hard" to predict when he will be ready to return, but was optimistic about his progress.
The injury occurred on April 12th when Siri fouled a ball off his leg in a game against his former team, the Tampa Bay Rays. Tyrone Taylor came in to replace Siri and has assumed the majority of the starts in center field since he hit the IL. New York has also deployed José Azócar and Jeff McNeil in center during Siri's absence.
Siri was acquired from Tampa Bay during the offseason in exchange for RHP Eric Orze; he played in 130 games for the Rays in 2024, producing 18 home runs, 47 RBI, and 14 stolen bases. Siri holds just a .207/.265/.403 slash line, but is an excellent defender with a strong arm and tremendous speed. The 29-year-old only had 20 plate appearances this season before his injury, but tallied two stolen bases.
While Mendoza's update doesn't reveal any clear timeline for Siri's return, it is certainly a good sign that the outfielder is trending in the right direction. The Mets have navigated injuries at nearly every position so far this season and have maintained their hold on the NL East.