Jose Iglesias' cryptic 3-word response to potential Mets reunion raises eyebrows
As the New York Mets were in the midst of their downward spiral in the second half of the 2025 MLB season that ultimately led to them missing the playoffs, there were a lot of questions about the chemistry inside the team's clubhouse.
Given how talented this roster is, some analysts believed that the only way New York could be underperforming as much as they were was if there were things going on behind closed doors that hadn't gone public.
There is no evidence to prove this, and there probably will never be. However, what's for sure is that the Mets' clubhouse chemistry was fantastic during their run to the NLCS in 2024. And a key piece of that was beloved infielder Jose Iglesias, whose "OMG" song (which was sung by Iglesias' alter ego, named Candelita) served as the team's clubhouse anthem and seemed to make for great vibes and energy among the team.
When speaking with Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post for a September 17 article, Iglesias (who signed a one-year deal with the San Diego Padres in free agency last offseason because New York didn't show interest in re-signing him) noted that he thought Mets are clearly missing the clubhouse chemistry that himself, JD Martinez, and Jose Quintana helped provide last season, and seemed to think this was a source of their struggles in the second half of 2025.
Jose Iglesias' Response to Mets Reunion Question Turns Heads
Iglesias is set to become a free agent again this offseason, which means there's a chance he could return to New York if David Stearns and the rest of the front office agree about his importance in the locker room.
Iglesias did a fan Q&A via his Instagram on October 19. At one point, Iglesias was asked, "Are you returning to the Mets?"
"Nadie Sabe Na 🤫," Iglesias responded, which roughly translates in English to "nobody knows anything".
It seems that Iglesias is intentionally keeping this response cryptic, perhaps as a way to fuel speculation about a potential return.
The reality is that it's too early for the free agency market to truly shape up, as the season is still underway. What's more, the Mets already have an overcrowded middle infield situation, which makes a reunion with Iglesias seem unlikely right now.
Then again, there's no question that Iglesias will help the Mets' clubhouse chemistry, which could make him worth a roster spot in 2026.