Juan Soto admits what's different playing for the Mets this season
When Juan Soto opted to sign with the New York Mets on a 15-year, $765 million contract after his one-year stint with the New York Yankees, it sent shockwaves around the baseball industry.
It almost felt natural that the 26-year-old would be heading back to the Bronx, especially after Soto played a major role in sending the Yankees to their first World Series since 2009. But after Soto decided to take his talents cross-town to Flushing, Queens, the superstar outfielder is now hoping to deliver a Mets fanbase that has not seen their team win a championship in almost 40 years.
With Soto's tenure with the Mets almost three weeks in the books and the team sitting atop the NL East at 11-5, the outfielder is being very candid about the difference in playing for the Mets than during his only year with the Yankees.
In an exclusive interview with Mike Puma of the New York Post, the four-time All-Star admitted that the one thing that has been noticeably different during his first year with the Amazins' is that he's not been challenged as much at the plate. As seen throughout his Mets tenure thus far, pitchers are being very cautious against Soto, which resulted in him being intentionally walked during some instances.
Soto also told Puma that during his one season with the Yankees, when he had the "best hitter in baseball" hit behind him in Aaron Judge, it resulted in pitchers last season challenging the slugger more at the plate, which saw Soto get better pitches to hit. Although he still drew 129 free passes, he also scored a career-high 128 runs with Judge hitting behind him, on top of hitting a personal-best 41 home runs.
Soto and Judge were certainly one of the league's best one-two punches in the Yankees lineup last season, as the two outfielders slugged a combined 99 home runs during the 2024 campaign. With Soto now on the Mets, RBI opportunities have been more limited; in 56 at-bats thus far, he's slugged just two home runs while driving in six, and has been walked 14 times (two of them intentional).
Even though Soto's high walk rate should not be much of a surprise, especially since he has been accustomed to have great plate discipline throughout his big league career, not having a slugger like Judge in the same lineup this season has resulted in pitchers not challenging him as much. The lack of production from the bottom of the Mets' lineup hasn't helped him in this regard.
While the top of the Mets' lineup does have the likes of Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Brandon Nimmo, all of whom are off to great starts to the year, Soto is clearly been viewed as the club's best hitter in the batting order. The 26-year-old has served in this role before, but admitted that it's a key difference from last season.