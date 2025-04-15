Mets' Juan Soto not concerned about lower power numbers
Nearly three weeks into Juan Soto's tenure with the New York Mets, the superstar outfielder has not hit quite as well as he normally has throughout his career.
Soto is in the first year of his record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal, which he signed with the Mets during the offseason. Despite generating a high on-base percentage of .400 across 16 games thus far, the 26-year-old has driven in just six runs on the young season and went 13 games without hitting a home run until he slugged his second home run of the season on Monday in New York's 5-1 win over the Minnesota Twins.
While many attest that these numbers are nowhere near Soto's capabilities with the bat, the first-year Met is not concerned about his low power numbers to begin the year. Soto spoke with reporters following the Mets' win against the Twins and gave a blunt answer when asked about what he's trying to do every time he steps into the batter's box.
"I'm not trying to hit homers at all, we're trying to play team baseball right here, whenever I gotta take my walks, I'll take my walks," Soto said. "Definitely trying to help either way, but I don't mind, that's baseball. Things are going to happen, we just gotta keep trying out there and try to do our best to help the team."
Walks have been an integral part of Soto's game ever since he made his major league debut in 2018. The four-time All-Star has generated 783 career free passes, while his 14 walks with the Mets to begin the year ranks third in MLB. He has also been intentionally walked 69 times in his career.
Soto's power is undeniable and perhaps snapping his 13-game home run drought could be a sign of things to come for the slugger. Soto, however, is making it clear that during his at-bats, he is willing to do whatever it takes to help his new team win, even if it means taking those free passes.