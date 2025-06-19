Juan Soto calls out umpire following mistake in Mets loss
The New York Mets have fallen on hard times of late, as they've lost five consecutive games dating back to their June 12 victory against the Washington Nationals.
While New York's excellent start to the season has given them a cushion in the NL East, the fact that they're facing the Atlanta Braves right now (who they've dropped two straight games against), then play the Philadelphia Phillies, then have another series against Atlanta means the Mets need to right the ship if they're to maintain their standing at the top of the division.
And losses like what happened to the Mets on June 17 will have to be avoided. The score of this Tuesday game was tied at 4-4 entering the ninth inning, which Juan Soto then started hot with a single. Pete Alonso then hit a fly ball to right field, which was caught by Ronald Acuña Jr. (in fantastic fashion) for the inning's first out.
However, Soto had meandered off the base too far, seemingly confused about whether Acuña caught the ball. As a result, Acuña made a heads-up throw to first base to double off Soto, leaving the Mets with two outs, nobody on base, and ultimately losing in extra innings without scoring any more runs.
Soto then expressed frustration with the umpire who made the catch call when speaking with the media after the game.
"We rely on the umpires, so we wait on them to make the call... The goal is [to] look for the umpire and make sure he makes the right call," Soto said, per an X post from SNY.
"But I felt like he took way too long to make the [catch] decision, and it just put me in a tough spot."
While Soto has a fair point, the bottom line is that he needs to be better safe than sorry in that instance and default to heading back toward first base.