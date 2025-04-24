Juan Soto gets honest about contributions to Mets
The New York Mets kept their winning ways going on Wednesday.
New York won their seventh straight game by finishing off a three-game sweep against their division rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, winning 4-3 in ten innings. The exciting win capped a perfect 7-0 homestand and continued a franchise-best 12-1 start at home.
The Mets have been firing on all cylinders both offensively and defensively. From getting stellar performances out of both their bullpen and rotation, as well as timely hitting, the Amazins' could not have gotten off to a hotter start to begin the 2025 season.
All of the Mets' early-season success also comes at a time when they have yet to see their prized free-agent acquisition be at his very best. That is, of course, outfielder Juan Soto, who is in year one of a 15-year, $765 million deal he signed with the team in the offseason.
Despite having a respectable .364 on-base percentage to begin his Mets tenure, the 26-year-old has a middling .753 OPS and a rather low .389 slugging percentage. He's slugged just three home runs in 90 at-bats thus far and has yet to hit his first home run at Citi Field as a member of the Mets.
The superstar did, however, have his first memorable Mets moment on Wednesday against the Phillies, but it came on defense. With two runners aboard for Philadelphia with two outs in the top of the eighth inning and the game tied at two, Max Kepler laced a single into right field; Nick Castellanos rounded third to try and score the go-ahead run for the Phillies, but Soto gunned him down at the plate to keep the game tied.
While the Mets and fans alike are still waiting for Soto to break out on offense, the outfielder admitted that he is trying to do whatever it takes to help his new team win.
"I'm trying my best to come through with the bat, but whenever that doesn't come through, I have to do something else, we play defense, we run the bases," Soto said to reporters after the game. "Today, I had the chance to help the team with my defense."
Despite already having impressive accolades with the bat, Soto has also made it no secret that he wants to add a Gold Glove to his resume, which is something he has yet to accomplish throughout his seven years in the major leagues thus far. Wednesday's game seems like a good start for Soto to achieve that goal.
Soto may not be getting off to the start on offense that both he and the Mets would like to see, but the four-time All-Star is making it clear that he is looking to contribute any way he can, even without hitting at his best just yet.