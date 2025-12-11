Where Mets can pivot after missing out on Robert Suarez
The New York Mets missed out on another potential free agent target on Thursday.
High-leverage relief pitcher Robert Suarez signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the NL East rival Atlanta Braves, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
The Mets had interest and checked in regularly with Suarez, but never made a formal offer because the Braves moved quickly on the reliever, per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.
So two days after losing closer Edwin Diaz to the back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, the Mets saw Suarez, a potential replacement, head to the rival Braves.
Devin Williams will now be the Mets' closer, but New York could've created a strong 1-2 punch in the eighth and ninth inning with Williams and Diaz/Suarez.
So where do the Mets pivot from here?
After whiffing on Diaz and Suarez, the Mets can make up for it by signing two high-end relief pitchers that will cost much less.
Former Tampa Bay Rays closer Pete Fairbanks is still available on the free agent market. Fairbanks, who turns 32 next week, is the best remaining high-leverage relief option on the board.
Fairbanks is coming off a season where he posted a 2.83 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 59 strikeouts and 27 saves for the Tampa Bay Rays across 60.1 innings.
For his career, the right-hander has a 3.19 ERA and 90 saves in 275 appearances. He has pitched for the Rays in all seven of his big-league seasons.
The Mets have their work cut out for them in building out their bullpen, but the addition of Fairbanks would fill a big hole and create stability in the back end.
Per Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Mets are also showing interest in a reunion with sidearmer Tyler Rogers, who they acquired from the San Francisco Giants at the 2025 MLB trade deadline.
Rogers was the only Mets' deadline pickup that panned out last season. In 27.1 innings, the righty produced a 2.30 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with the Mets. Rogers will turn 35-years-old next week.
The Mets currently have their new closer in Williams, plus Brooks Raley and A.J. Minter who is coming off lat surgery, as their high-leverage arms.
Signing both Fairbanks and Rogers shouldn't be out of the question for the Mets and would give them five very talented relief pitchers that can get big outs. It would help soften the blow of losing Diaz to the Dodgers a bit as well.
