Juan Soto gets honest about Pete Alonso's role in Mets free agency decision
New York Mets superstar slugger Juan Soto spoke with the media for the first time since joining his new team during spring training on February 16.
At one point, Soto was asked what excites him most about his new club's current roster.
"I think Pete Alonso is one of the guys who impressed me," Soto said, per SNY. "But definitely, we have a great group of guys in here. On paper, we have a really good team. I'm really happy to be surrounded with these guys and to be part of this team. It looks amazing."
There's no doubt that Alonso hitting after Soto in New York's lineup adds a ton of protection for the latter and will force opposing pitchers to throw him strikes, similar to how Soto had Aaron Judge hitting behind him on the Yankees last season.
Soon after this response, Soto was asked how much Alonso's came name up during free agency conversations with the Mets and alluded to the protection Alonso provides.
Read More: Juan Soto names Mets player who excites him the most
"A lot of times," Soto responded, per SNY. "We're trying to make sure that we have the cover of Pete. He's one of the best pure power hitters in the league, so we're trying to have some of that protection.
"Whenever we have that lineup, I know with him we're going to have big depth. Definitely it's great to have him over here and it's a huge piece for the team," Soto continued.
Mets fans are going to have a blast watching to see who hits more home runs between Soto and Alonso during their team's 2025 campaign.