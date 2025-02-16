Inside The Mets

Juan Soto names Mets player who excites him the most

New York Mets slugger Juan Soto didn't mince words when asked who excites him on the team's current roster.

Feb 16, 2025; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto, right, talks with catcher Luis Torrens (13) during spring training. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
February 16 marked the first day when New York Mets fans got to see their $765 million man Juan Soto practicing with the team in their Port St. Lucie spring training facility.

The Mets community has been eagerly awaiting this day ever since Soto signed the largest contract in sports history with their team in early December. Now the wait is no more, as Soto was seen hitting batting practice and chopping it up with his new teammates.

The 26-year-old is joining a star-studded lineup that includes multiple perennial MLB All-Stars and more than one potential MVP contender. But when Soto spoke with the media on February 16, he revealed one player in particular that excites him the most within this roster.

"I think Pete Alonso is one of the guys who impressed me," Soto said when asked what excites him most about the current roster, per an X post from SNY.

"But definitely, we have a great group of guys in here. On paper we have a really good team. I'm really happy to be surrounded with these guys and to be part of this team. It look amazing."

On February 14, MLB Network ranked the nine 'Best 1-3 Orders' (the first three players in a lineup) in all of baseball, and the Mets were ranked at No. 2. They seemed to assume that the Mets' lineup would be Francisco Lindor hitting leadoff, Soto in the two-hole, and Alonso batting third.

While it remains to be seen whether that's the lineup New York manager Carlos Mendoza decides to go with, having those three together is a terrifying prospect for opposing pitching staffs.

