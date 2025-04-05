Juan Soto gives Pete Alonso hilarious new nickname after Mets win
New York Mets fans could not have hoped for a better outcome for the first home game of their beloved team's 2025 regular season, as the Mets defeated the Toronto Blue Jays on April 4 to improve their record to 4-3.
Not only did the team produce an overall smooth performance that was anchored by a great start from Tylor Megill, but many of the Mets sluggers made their impact felt.
This started with Pete Alonso, who hit a two-run home run in the first inning in his first home game since re-signing with the Mets on a two-year, $54 million deal this offseason.
$765 million man Juan Soto didn't miss out on the fun either, as he smacked a double down the right field line in the sixth inning, which scored Francisco Lindor.
Soto and Alonso spoke with the media together after the game. And at one point, Soto created a new nickname for his teammate.
When asked what he thinks about what Alonso (who is hitting .292 with a 1.183 OPS, 3 home runs, and 10 RBIs so far this season) has done to this point, Soto said, "That's why they call him the Polar Beer," per SNY.
Of course, Alonso is known for being called the Polar Bear. But it's clear that Soto purposefully said "Beer" instead of "Bear", which might have meant he created a great new nickname for his teammate that fans have already begun to adopt on social media.
When Soto was asked about having Alonso behind him in the lineup, he said, "I think it's great to have a guy behind you when he's swinging the bat well, and when he's hot. I think it's really good protection. Gives me a chance to see more pitches around the strike zone and try to do more damage," per SNY.
He later added, "When you have a guy like Pete, it's great protection."
Mets fans will have no problem getting used to this duo in the middle of their lineup.