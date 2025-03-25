Juan Soto helps New York Mets set spring training attendance record
The New York Mets made a record investment during the offseason when they handed Juan Soto a $765 million contract on the open market. While the plan is for Soto to help the Mets dramatically improve their product on the field, part of the appeal of a superstar is to help generate revenue off the diamond as well.
The Mets have bought into the Soto train and are pumping up their fans to see him play, even producing a documentary about their pursuit of Soto in free agency for their YouTube channel. The hype has worked as the Mets landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated's baseball preview issue and fans have started coming to the park in droves.
The hype appears to have spread to the paying customers in Port St. Lucie, who turned up to Mets' spring training games in record numbers. The Mets announced on Monday that they have set a new attendance record for spring training games, with over 106,000 fans coming through the turnstiles at Clover Park.
Considering that spring training games often see regulars play just a handful of innings before making way for younger players, getting that kind of turnout for exhibition games is an incredibly encouraging sign for the Mets. Adding Soto has made the Mets a must-see attraction, which could translate into regular season gains at Citi Field.
Owner Steve Cohen was vocally upset earlier in the offseason about the team's attendance figures down the stretch of 2024, citing a critical series against Washington in September where there were plenty of empty seats. The Mets ranked 18th in average attendance in 2024, trailing teams like the Los Angeles Angels and Colorado Rockies in that metric.
There is room for the Mets to make gains in terms of attendance after averaging just under 29,000 fans per game. The Yankees, who had Soto last season, ranked fourth in average attendance with just under 41,000 fans per game.
While the Yankees are at an advantage due to a sustained era of winning dating back to the mid-1990s and a cultural standard that sees Yankee Stadium as a tourist destination, the Mets have the potential to offset some of those gains by building on an exciting 2024 season with Soto on board. Cohen is surely hoping that those spring training ticket figures translate to increased fan interest in the New York market.
There are other factors that impact potential attendance, such as the cost of tickets and parking (which is a hot button issue for fans who paid $40 to park in Citi Field lots for most of last season), but Cohen has strived to create an improved fan experience in Flushing. The team has invested in new technology, added fan friendly promotions, and tried to create a vibe that Citi Field is a fun place to be.
While these spring training numbers do suggest a bump in ticket sales for this season is possible, the best way for the Mets to sustain those gains and flip casual fans away from Yankee Stadium is by consistently winning. The core fan base is used to stops and starts over the franchise's history, but if Cohen's vision of the East Coast Dodgers comes to fruition, Citi Field will become a more frequent destination for baseball fans in New York.