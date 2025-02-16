Juan Soto reports to Mets Spring Training, takes first BP in Port St. Lucie
Juan Soto officially arrived at New York Mets Spring Training today, marking the beginning of a historic new chapter for both the organization and the 26-year-old superstar.
The outfielder, who signed a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million contract this offseason—the largest deal in professional sports history—took batting practice for the first time at the team's complex in Port St. Lucie, offering an early glimpse of the elite talent that will anchor the Mets' lineup for years to come.
Port St. Soto Shuffle
A career .285 hitter, Soto's batting session showcased the smooth, disciplined approach that has made him one of the most feared hitters in baseball over the years. His swing remained as precise and fluid as ever, consistently making solid contact in the cage.
Even in the early days of camp, his presence in the batter's box was commanding, reinforcing expectations that he'll play a pivotal role in the Mets' pursuit of World Series success.
Read More: Mets' Francisco Lindor responds to possible load management idea for back
Clubhouse Connect
In addition to his work on the field, Soto was seen engaging with teammates Brandon Nimmo and Jesse Winker, who will share the outfield with him this season. He also chatted with Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, further integrating himself into the clubhouse as he begins his tenure with the team. As the Mets aim to build a cohesive unit around their newest franchise cornerstone, establishing strong relationships with teammates and coaching staff will be crucial.
Soto's decision to sign his historic contract with the Mets represents a defining moment for the organization, setting the stage for a long-term commitment between player and club. As Spring Training progresses, all eyes will be on the star outfielder as he prepares to lead the Mets into the 2025 season and beyond.